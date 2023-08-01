Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Purchases 24,451 Shares of OPENLANE, Inc. (NYSE:KAR)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its position in OPENLANE, Inc. (NYSE:KAR – Free Report) by 33.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 97,669 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,451 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in OPENLANE were worth $1,336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of KAR. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of OPENLANE by 47.9% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,692 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,196 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of OPENLANE by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 17,079 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of OPENLANE by 165.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,703 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,686 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new stake in shares of OPENLANE during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in OPENLANE by 1.7% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 111,272 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,008,000 after purchasing an additional 1,820 shares during the period.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of OPENLANE from $15.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on OPENLANE in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

Shares of OPENLANE stock opened at $15.71 on Tuesday. OPENLANE, Inc. has a one year low of $11.15 and a one year high of $17.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.45. The stock has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.44.

OPENLANE (NYSE:KAR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $420.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $387.47 million. OPENLANE had a net margin of 16.18% and a return on equity of 5.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.02) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that OPENLANE, Inc. will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

OPENLANE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital marketplace for used vehicles, which connects sellers and buyers in North America, Europe, the Philippines, and Uruguay. The company operates through two segments, Marketplace and Finance. The Marketplace segment offers digital marketplace services for buying and selling used vehicles.

