Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Purchases 24,688 Shares of JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its position in shares of JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS – Free Report) by 37.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 91,119 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,688 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in JBG SMITH Properties were worth $1,372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 41.1% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 46,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $880,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 61,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,800,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 7,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 182.8% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares in the last quarter. 92.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get JBG SMITH Properties alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, TheStreet raised JBG SMITH Properties from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th.

JBG SMITH Properties Price Performance

JBG SMITH Properties Dividend Announcement

Shares of JBGS opened at $16.73 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.23 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.31 and a 200-day moving average of $15.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 4.24 and a quick ratio of 4.24. JBG SMITH Properties has a 1 year low of $13.37 and a 1 year high of $25.52.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 22nd. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.38%. JBG SMITH Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 103.45%.

JBG SMITH Properties Company Profile

(Free Report)

JBG SMITH owns, operates, invests in, and develops mixed-use properties in high growth and high barrier-to-entry submarkets in and around Washington, DC. Through an intense focus on placemaking, JBG SMITH cultivates vibrant, amenity-rich, walkable neighborhoods throughout the Washington, DC metropolitan area.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JBGS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JBG SMITH Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JBG SMITH Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.