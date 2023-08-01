Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Purchases 24,688 Shares of JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its stake in JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS – Free Report) by 37.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 91,119 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,688 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in JBG SMITH Properties were worth $1,372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JBGS. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 79.9% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,048 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in JBG SMITH Properties by 339.8% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 13,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 10,781 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in JBG SMITH Properties by 1,289.6% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 238,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,594,000 after acquiring an additional 221,490 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in JBG SMITH Properties by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 158,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,391,000 after acquiring an additional 5,508 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in JBG SMITH Properties in the 1st quarter valued at about $167,000. 92.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get JBG SMITH Properties alerts:

JBG SMITH Properties Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of JBGS opened at $16.73 on Tuesday. JBG SMITH Properties has a 12 month low of $13.37 and a 12 month high of $25.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.31 and its 200-day moving average is $15.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 19.23 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 4.24, a quick ratio of 4.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

JBG SMITH Properties Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 23rd were given a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 22nd. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.38%. JBG SMITH Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 103.45%.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of JBG SMITH Properties from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th.

JBG SMITH Properties Company Profile

(Free Report)

JBG SMITH owns, operates, invests in, and develops mixed-use properties in high growth and high barrier-to-entry submarkets in and around Washington, DC. Through an intense focus on placemaking, JBG SMITH cultivates vibrant, amenity-rich, walkable neighborhoods throughout the Washington, DC metropolitan area.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JBGS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JBG SMITH Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JBG SMITH Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.