Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Purchases 32,147 Shares of DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its position in DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH – Free Report) by 21.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 178,714 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,147 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality were worth $1,453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in DiamondRock Hospitality by 41.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,947 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 3,483 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its stake in DiamondRock Hospitality by 42.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 15,083 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 4,523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Origin Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in DiamondRock Hospitality in the 4th quarter valued at about $117,000.

NYSE DRH opened at $8.50 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.89 and a beta of 1.63. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.35. DiamondRock Hospitality has a 1 year low of $7.14 and a 1 year high of $10.04.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 12th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. DiamondRock Hospitality’s dividend payout ratio is 26.67%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on DRH. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, DiamondRock Hospitality has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.90.

DiamondRock Hospitality Company Profile

DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) that is an owner of a leading portfolio of geographically diversified hotels concentrated in leisure destinations and top gateway markets. The Company currently owns 35 premium quality hotels with over 9,600 rooms. The Company has strategically positioned its portfolio to be operated both under leading global brand families as well as independent boutique hotels in the lifestyle segment.

