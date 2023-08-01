Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Purchases 3,235 Shares of Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its position in shares of Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM – Free Report) by 32.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,293 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,235 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Oxford Industries were worth $1,404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Oxford Industries by 5.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,041,686 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $184,773,000 after acquiring an additional 104,007 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Oxford Industries by 8.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 862,286 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $78,036,000 after acquiring an additional 64,175 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Oxford Industries by 1.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 659,720 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $59,705,000 after acquiring an additional 11,106 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Oxford Industries by 2.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 534,551 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $48,377,000 after buying an additional 12,582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Oxford Industries by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 292,211 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $27,228,000 after buying an additional 5,544 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Oxford Industries in a research report on Friday, June 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Oxford Industries from $110.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Oxford Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Oxford Industries has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.50.

In other Oxford Industries news, Director Dennis M. Love sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.41, for a total value of $103,410.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,750,007.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, Director Dennis M. Love sold 929 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.58, for a total transaction of $97,154.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,672,652.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Dennis M. Love sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.41, for a total transaction of $103,410.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,750,007.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

OXM stock opened at $107.86 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s 50-day moving average is $101.97 and its 200-day moving average is $107.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.61. Oxford Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.00 and a 1 year high of $123.37.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 7th. The textile maker reported $3.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.74 by $0.04. Oxford Industries had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 32.20%. The company had revenue of $420.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $419.10 million. Equities research analysts expect that Oxford Industries, Inc. will post 11.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 14th were paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. Oxford Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.12%.

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of lifestyle and other brands worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as footwear and children's apparel and swimwear under the Lilly Pulitzer brand; and men's shirts, pants, shorts, outerwear, ties, swimwear, footwear, and accessories, as well as women and youth products under the Southern Tide brand.

