Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Purchases 3,457 Shares of MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its holdings in MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI – Free Report) by 33.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,807 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,457 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in MGP Ingredients were worth $1,335,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of MGP Ingredients during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in MGP Ingredients in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of MGP Ingredients by 219.0% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of MGP Ingredients by 76.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 953 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the period. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MGP Ingredients in the first quarter worth $121,000. 62.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MGP Ingredients Price Performance

MGPI stock opened at $114.01 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 4.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $104.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.33. MGP Ingredients, Inc. has a 52-week low of $90.68 and a 52-week high of $125.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.73, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.92.

MGP Ingredients Announces Dividend

MGP Ingredients ( NASDAQ:MGPI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $201.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.43 million. MGP Ingredients had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 13.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.69 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that MGP Ingredients, Inc. will post 5.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. MGP Ingredients’s payout ratio is 10.41%.

Insider Transactions at MGP Ingredients

In other news, major shareholder Luxco 2017 Irrevocable Trust D sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.18, for a total value of $809,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,780,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $180,178,409.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Karen Seaberg sold 608 shares of MGP Ingredients stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.71, for a total transaction of $60,623.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 398,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,761,855.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Luxco 2017 Irrevocable Trust D sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.18, for a total transaction of $809,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,780,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $180,178,409.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,979 shares of company stock valued at $3,461,332 over the last quarter. 28.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MGPI shares. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of MGP Ingredients in a research note on Friday, July 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MGP Ingredients in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

About MGP Ingredients

MGP Ingredients, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies distilled spirits, branded spirits, and food ingredients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Distillery Solutions; Branded Spirits; and Ingredient Solutions. The Distillery Solutions segment provides food grade alcohol for beverage applications that include bourbon and rye, whiskeys, as well as grain neutral spirits, include vodka and gin; and food-grade industrial alcohol, which is used as an ingredient in foods, personal care products, cleaning solutions, pharmaceuticals, and various other products.

