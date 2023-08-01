Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Purchases 37,553 Shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its position in shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA – Free Report) by 28.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 170,010 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,553 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Under Armour were worth $1,450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Under Armour in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Under Armour by 37,500.0% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 3,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Under Armour by 80.5% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,531 shares during the period. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Under Armour in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Under Armour by 146.3% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 3,050 shares during the period. 31.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of UA opened at $7.42 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Under Armour, Inc. has a one year low of $5.74 and a one year high of $11.41. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.06.

Under Armour ( NYSE:UA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter. Under Armour had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 6.55%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter.

In other Under Armour news, insider Kevin A. Plank sold 16,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.13, for a total transaction of $98,080,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 482,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,957,424.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 15.60% of the company’s stock.

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company provides its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also offers footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

