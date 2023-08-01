Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Purchases 5,690 Shares of Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its stake in shares of Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN – Free Report) by 33.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,690 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Lakeland Financial were worth $1,424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LKFN. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lakeland Financial by 78.9% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Lakeland Financial by 47.6% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Lakeland Financial by 45.3% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Lakeland Financial during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of Lakeland Financial during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors own 80.67% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Emily E. Pichon acquired 1,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $47.80 per share, for a total transaction of $48,995.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 16,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $776,176.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Lakeland Financial Price Performance

LKFN stock opened at $55.44 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.27 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Lakeland Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $43.05 and a 12-month high of $83.57. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.08.

Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $95.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.40 million. Lakeland Financial had a net margin of 27.14% and a return on equity of 16.37%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Lakeland Financial Co. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Lakeland Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 25th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 24th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. Lakeland Financial’s payout ratio is 50.69%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on LKFN shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lakeland Financial to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. TheStreet lowered shares of Lakeland Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Lakeland Financial from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 24th.

Lakeland Financial Company Profile

Lakeland Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Lake City Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest bearing, interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, NOW, and demand deposits.

