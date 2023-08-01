Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Purchases 7,157 Shares of CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its position in CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS – Free Report) by 33.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 28,590 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,157 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in CTS were worth $1,414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in CTS in the 2nd quarter worth about $56,000. AXS Investments LLC purchased a new position in CTS during the 4th quarter valued at about $76,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in CTS by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,479 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in CTS by 136.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,030 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,749 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in CTS by 218.5% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,112 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 2,821 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.63% of the company’s stock.

CTS Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CTS opened at $44.63 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $43.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.19. CTS Co. has a 1 year low of $35.96 and a 1 year high of $49.59. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 24.39 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 3.08.

CTS Announces Dividend

CTS ( NYSE:CTS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $145.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.23 million. CTS had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 14.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that CTS Co. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th were given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. CTS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.74%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CTS in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

About CTS

(Free Report)

CTS Corporation manufactures and sells sensors, actuators, and connectivity components in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company provides sensors and actuators for use in passenger or commercial vehicles; connectivity components for telecommunications infrastructure, information technology, and other high-speed applications; switches, temperature sensors, and potentiometers supplied to multiple markets; and fabricated piezoelectric materials and substrates used primarily in medical, industrial, aerospace and defense, and information technology markets.

