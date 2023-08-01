Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Purchases 9,464 Shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY – Free Report) by 33.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 37,677 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 9,464 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment were worth $1,386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLAY. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 141.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,464,963 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $51,918,000 after purchasing an additional 857,208 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth about $28,175,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth about $26,536,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,312,214 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $81,945,000 after buying an additional 436,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 61.6% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 853,374 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $30,244,000 after buying an additional 325,260 shares in the last quarter.

Get Dave & Buster's Entertainment alerts:

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Stock Up 0.9 %

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment stock opened at $45.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 15.90 and a beta of 2.01. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc has a 12 month low of $30.36 and a 12 month high of $47.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

Insider Buying and Selling

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment ( NASDAQ:PLAY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 6th. The restaurant operator reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.19. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a return on equity of 38.02% and a net margin of 6.64%. The company had revenue of $597.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $603.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.35 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP John Mulleady sold 7,500 shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.31, for a total transaction of $324,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,958,592.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PLAY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $60.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment to $56.50 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dave & Buster’s Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.50.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Company Profile

(Free Report)

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dave & Buster's Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dave & Buster's Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.