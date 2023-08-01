Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Raises Holdings in Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its holdings in shares of Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI – Free Report) by 41.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,432 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,865 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Methode Electronics were worth $1,467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MEI. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Methode Electronics by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 37,354 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,616,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Methode Electronics by 52.1% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 19,668 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $851,000 after purchasing an additional 6,738 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Methode Electronics by 1.7% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 116,858 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $5,054,000 after purchasing an additional 1,938 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in Methode Electronics by 11.4% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 32,129 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,390,000 after purchasing an additional 3,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Methode Electronics by 2.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,026,836 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $87,660,000 after purchasing an additional 46,480 shares in the last quarter. 97.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MEI has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Methode Electronics from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Methode Electronics from $42.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut Methode Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 22nd.

Shares of MEI stock opened at $33.64 on Tuesday. Methode Electronics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.99 and a 12-month high of $51.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $37.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.10 and a beta of 1.03.

Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 22nd. The electronics maker reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.02). Methode Electronics had a return on equity of 8.30% and a net margin of 6.54%. The firm had revenue of $301.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $301.60 million. Equities research analysts predict that Methode Electronics, Inc. will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 14th were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Methode Electronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.79%.

Methode Electronics, Inc designs, engineers, and produces mechatronic products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Automotive, Industrial, Interface, and Medical. The Automotive segment supplies electronic and electro-mechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers directly or through their tiered suppliers.

