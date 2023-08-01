Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Raises Holdings in Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its stake in shares of Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI – Free Report) by 41.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,432 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,865 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Methode Electronics were worth $1,467,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Methode Electronics during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Methode Electronics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Methode Electronics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Methode Electronics by 52.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,219 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Methode Electronics by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,195 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. 97.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Methode Electronics alerts:

Methode Electronics Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of NYSE:MEI opened at $33.64 on Tuesday. Methode Electronics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.99 and a 52-week high of $51.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.10 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $37.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.91.

Methode Electronics Announces Dividend

Methode Electronics ( NYSE:MEI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 22nd. The electronics maker reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.02). Methode Electronics had a return on equity of 8.30% and a net margin of 6.54%. The firm had revenue of $301.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $301.60 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Methode Electronics, Inc. will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 28th. Investors of record on Friday, July 14th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 13th. Methode Electronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.79%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on MEI shares. TheStreet lowered Methode Electronics from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. StockNews.com lowered Methode Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Methode Electronics from $42.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd.

About Methode Electronics

(Free Report)

Methode Electronics, Inc designs, engineers, and produces mechatronic products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Automotive, Industrial, Interface, and Medical. The Automotive segment supplies electronic and electro-mechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers directly or through their tiered suppliers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MEI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Methode Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Methode Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.