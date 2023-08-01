Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Raises Holdings in MillerKnoll, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLKN)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its holdings in MillerKnoll, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLKN – Free Report) by 33.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 67,573 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,903 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in MillerKnoll were worth $1,382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MLKN. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its holdings in MillerKnoll by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 20,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares during the last quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC lifted its position in MillerKnoll by 24.8% during the first quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 23,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 4,764 shares during the period. Front Street Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in MillerKnoll by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Front Street Capital Management Inc. now owns 547,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,948,000 after purchasing an additional 37,125 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of MillerKnoll by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 186,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,920,000 after acquiring an additional 33,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MillerKnoll by 110.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 52,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,097,000 after acquiring an additional 27,383 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.06% of the company’s stock.

MLKN stock opened at $19.57 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. MillerKnoll, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.20 and a 52-week high of $33.46. The firm has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.95, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.42.

MillerKnoll ( NASDAQ:MLKN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 12th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $956.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $945.60 million. MillerKnoll had a net margin of 1.03% and a return on equity of 9.87%. MillerKnoll’s quarterly revenue was down 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that MillerKnoll, Inc. will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other MillerKnoll news, Director Michael A. Volkema acquired 60,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.61 per share, for a total transaction of $999,922.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 187,086 shares in the company, valued at $3,107,498.46. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Michael A. Volkema purchased 60,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.61 per share, for a total transaction of $999,922.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 187,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,107,498.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael A. Volkema bought 13,584 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.95 per share, with a total value of $230,248.80. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 200,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,401,356.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 80,194 shares of company stock worth $1,330,167. Insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

MillerKnoll, Inc researches, designs, manufactures, and distributes interior furnishings worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas Contract, International Contract, Global Retail, and Knoll. It offers office furniture products under the Aeron, Mirra, Sayl, Embody, Layout Studio, Imagine Desking System, Ratio, Cosm, Tone, and Generation by Knoll names; and other seating and storage products and ergonomic accessories under the About A Chair, Palissade, Eero Saarinen designs, Barcelona, and the Flo monitor arm names.

