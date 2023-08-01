Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Raises Position in Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its position in Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH – Free Report) by 41.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,190 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,745 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Bread Financial were worth $1,431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Bread Financial during the first quarter worth about $342,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Bread Financial by 3.8% during the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 69,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,114,000 after acquiring an additional 2,556 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Bread Financial by 2.7% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Bread Financial by 4.7% during the first quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 220,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,688,000 after acquiring an additional 9,866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC raised its position in Bread Financial by 10.8% during the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 105,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,205,000 after acquiring an additional 10,302 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.89% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Bread Financial from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Bread Financial from $39.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Bread Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Bread Financial from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.29.

Bread Financial Stock Performance

Bread Financial Dividend Announcement

Shares of BFH stock opened at $41.57 on Tuesday. Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $23.19 and a one year high of $45.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $32.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 1.92.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. Bread Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.37%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Bread Financial news, major shareholder Turtle Creek Asset Management acquired 33,711 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $23.72 per share, for a total transaction of $799,624.92. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 4,303,192 shares in the company, valued at $102,071,714.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 568,911 shares of company stock valued at $15,310,418. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Bread Financial Company Profile

Bread Financial Holdings, Inc provides tech-forward payment and lending solutions to customers and consumer-based industries in North America. It offers credit card and other loans financing services, including risk management solutions, account origination, and funding services for private label and co-brand credit card programs, as well as through Bread partnerships; and Comenity-branded general purpose cash-back credit.

See Also

