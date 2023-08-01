Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Raises Position in MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its stake in MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI – Free Report) by 33.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,807 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,457 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in MGP Ingredients were worth $1,335,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in MGP Ingredients by 21.4% during the first quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 54,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,230,000 after acquiring an additional 9,540 shares during the period. Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in MGP Ingredients during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its position in shares of MGP Ingredients by 27.3% during the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 206,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,944,000 after buying an additional 44,230 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of MGP Ingredients during the first quarter worth $1,317,000. Finally, Congress Wealth Management LLC DE grew its stake in MGP Ingredients by 10.6% during the first quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 36,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,516,000 after acquiring an additional 3,497 shares in the last quarter. 62.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on MGPI shares. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of MGP Ingredients in a research note on Friday, July 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on MGP Ingredients in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ MGPI opened at $114.01 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $104.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.33. MGP Ingredients, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $90.68 and a fifty-two week high of $125.74. The company has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 4.65.

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $201.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.43 million. MGP Ingredients had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 13.86%. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.69 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that MGP Ingredients, Inc. will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. MGP Ingredients’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.41%.

In other news, Director Karen Seaberg sold 608 shares of MGP Ingredients stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.71, for a total transaction of $60,623.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 398,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,761,855.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Luxco 2017 Irrevocable Trust D sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.18, for a total value of $809,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,780,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $180,178,409.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Karen Seaberg sold 608 shares of MGP Ingredients stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.71, for a total value of $60,623.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 398,775 shares in the company, valued at $39,761,855.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,979 shares of company stock valued at $3,461,332. 28.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MGP Ingredients, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies distilled spirits, branded spirits, and food ingredients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Distillery Solutions; Branded Spirits; and Ingredient Solutions. The Distillery Solutions segment provides food grade alcohol for beverage applications that include bourbon and rye, whiskeys, as well as grain neutral spirits, include vodka and gin; and food-grade industrial alcohol, which is used as an ingredient in foods, personal care products, cleaning solutions, pharmaceuticals, and various other products.

