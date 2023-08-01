Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Raises Stake in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its position in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA – Free Report) by 53.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 79,716 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,668 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in News were worth $1,377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in News in the first quarter worth approximately $62,000. Banque Pictet & Cie SA raised its holdings in News by 97.3% during the first quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 82,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,433,000 after purchasing an additional 40,914 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in News by 21.0% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in News by 75.3% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 16,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 7,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in News by 1.0% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 104,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,813,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.31% of the company’s stock.

Get News alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of News in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

News Stock Performance

Shares of NWSA opened at $19.82 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.17 and a beta of 1.31. News Co. has a 1 year low of $14.87 and a 1 year high of $21.69. The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.26.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. News had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 4.71%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that News Co. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

News Company Profile

(Free Report)

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes authoritative and engaging content, and other products and services for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other.

