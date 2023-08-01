Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Raises Stake in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its stake in shares of Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE – Free Report) by 51.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,960 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,130 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Sealed Air were worth $1,375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Sealed Air in the fourth quarter worth about $73,895,000. Sarasin & Partners LLP raised its holdings in Sealed Air by 4,708.4% in the first quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 1,096,795 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $72,059,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073,985 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Sealed Air by 358.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,082,196 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,979,000 after purchasing an additional 846,299 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Sealed Air by 93.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 583,221 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,052,000 after purchasing an additional 282,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 134.2% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 378,352 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,872,000 after acquiring an additional 216,806 shares in the last quarter. 87.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SEE shares. UBS Group upgraded shares of Sealed Air from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Sealed Air from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $61.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Sealed Air from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Sealed Air from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Sealed Air from $48.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.00.

Sealed Air Price Performance

Sealed Air stock opened at $45.62 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $41.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.50. Sealed Air Co. has a 1 year low of $37.34 and a 1 year high of $62.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.47, a P/E/G ratio of 8.40 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.39, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.03). Sealed Air had a net margin of 7.25% and a return on equity of 196.19%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.12 EPS. Sealed Air’s revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sealed Air Co. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sealed Air Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.88%.

Sealed Air Company Profile

Sealed Air Corporation provides packaging solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Australia, and NewZealand. It operates through two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, reduce food waste, automate processes, and optimize total cost for food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets under the CRYOVAC, CRYOVAC Grip & Tear, CRYOVAC Darfresh, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

