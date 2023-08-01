Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Raises Stake in Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its stake in Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT – Free Report) by 33.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 40,802 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,215 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Ultra Clean were worth $1,353,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Ultra Clean by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,539,254 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $91,136,000 after buying an additional 24,071 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Ultra Clean by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,301,761 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $76,303,000 after purchasing an additional 195,177 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Ultra Clean by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,536,802 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,573,000 after purchasing an additional 26,356 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in Ultra Clean by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 907,505 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,593,000 after purchasing an additional 81,324 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Ultra Clean by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 863,272 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,617,000 after buying an additional 36,179 shares in the last quarter. 82.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on UCTT shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ultra Clean in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Ultra Clean from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Craig Hallum raised Ultra Clean from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday. TD Cowen upped their target price on Ultra Clean from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Ultra Clean in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ultra Clean currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.67.

In related news, Director Emily M. Liggett sold 3,701 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.48, for a total value of $120,208.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 37,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,209,100.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, insider Bill Bentinck sold 9,784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.19, for a total value of $354,082.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,837,547.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Emily M. Liggett sold 3,701 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.48, for a total value of $120,208.48. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,209,100.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 13,661 shares of company stock valued at $480,645 in the last quarter. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

UCTT stock opened at $38.10 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $36.17 and a 200 day moving average of $33.23. The firm has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 71.89 and a beta of 1.97. Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.32 and a twelve month high of $40.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc develops and supplies critical subsystems, components and parts, and ultra-high purity cleaning and analytical services for the semiconductor industry in the United States and internationally. The company provides ultra-clean valves, high purity connectors, industrial process connectors and valves, pneumatic actuators, manifolds and safety solutions, hoses, pressure gauges, and gas line and component heaters; chemical delivery modules that deliver gases and reactive chemicals in a liquid or gaseous form from a centralized subsystem to the reaction chamber; and gas delivery systems, such as weldments, filters, mass flow controllers, regulators, pressure transducers and valves, component heaters, and an integrated electronic and/or pneumatic control system.

