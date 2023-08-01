Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Raises Stock Holdings in Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its position in shares of Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI – Free Report) by 27.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 90,655 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,687 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Navient were worth $1,450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NAVI. State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of Navient during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Navient by 87.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 5,042 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 2,352 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Navient by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,646 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Navient by 70.6% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 8,508 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 3,521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments bought a new position in shares of Navient during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $158,000. 91.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NAVI stock opened at $19.04 on Tuesday. Navient Co. has a twelve month low of $12.88 and a twelve month high of $19.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.24. The company has a current ratio of 12.78, a quick ratio of 12.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.43.

Navient ( NASDAQ:NAVI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The credit services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.53 million. Navient had a return on equity of 14.62% and a net margin of 8.51%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Navient Co. will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. Navient’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.99%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Compass Point upped their price objective on Navient from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. 888 reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of Navient in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on Navient from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Navient from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Navient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.15.

Navient Corporation provides technology-enabled education finance and business processing solutions for education, health care, and government clients in the United States. It operates through three segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, and Business Processing. The company owns Federal Family Education Loan Program (FFELP) loans that are insured or guaranteed by state or not-for-profit agencies; and performs servicing and asset recovery services on its own loan portfolio, as well as federal education loans held by other institutions.

