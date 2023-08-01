Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Raises Stock Position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX – Free Report) by 35.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,297 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,497 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CPRX. FMR LLC increased its stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,218 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 822 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 768.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,878 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 4,316 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 400.0% during the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 2,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 63.0% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 9,670 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 3,738 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.78% of the company’s stock.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $13.83 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.94. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.04 and a 1-year high of $22.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 1.11.

Insider Transactions at Catalyst Pharmaceuticals

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:CPRX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.04). Catalyst Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 38.76% and a return on equity of 34.72%. The company had revenue of $85.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.04 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Catalyst Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Patrick J. Mcenany sold 26,151 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.23, for a total transaction of $345,977.73. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,945,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,198,118.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 12.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CPRX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $21.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, July 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.50.

About Catalyst Pharmaceuticals

(Free Report)

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases in the United States. It offers Firdapse, an amifampridine phosphate tablets for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS); and Ruzurgi for the treatment of pediatric LEMS patients.

Further Reading

