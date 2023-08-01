Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Raises Stock Position in Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its holdings in Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA – Free Report) by 32.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,918 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,052 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Central Garden & Pet were worth $1,442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CENTA. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 27.7% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,239,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,364,000 after purchasing an additional 485,604 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Central Garden & Pet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,824,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Central Garden & Pet by 35.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 811,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,065,000 after purchasing an additional 214,648 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 835,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,900,000 after acquiring an additional 143,416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,598,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,032,000 after acquiring an additional 103,466 shares during the last quarter. 69.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CENTA has been the topic of several analyst reports. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Central Garden & Pet from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Central Garden & Pet from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Central Garden & Pet in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Central Garden & Pet from $60.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.75.

In other Central Garden & Pet news, insider John D. Walker III sold 1,399 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.75, for a total value of $48,615.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 81,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,828,441.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 20.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CENTA opened at $38.22 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 3.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.29 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s fifty day moving average is $36.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.37. Central Garden & Pet has a 1 year low of $33.69 and a 1 year high of $43.17.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90. Central Garden & Pet had a net margin of 3.47% and a return on equity of 8.41%. The business had revenue of $909.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $897.54 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Central Garden & Pet will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Central Garden & Pet Company produces and distributes various products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pet and Garden. The Pet segment provides dog and cat supplies, such as dog treats and chews, toys, pet beds and grooming products, waste management and training pads, and pet containment; supplies for aquatics, small animals, reptiles, and pet birds, including toys, cages and habitats, bedding, and food and supplements; animal and household health and insect control products; live fish and products for fish, reptiles, and other aquarium-based pets, such as aquariums, furniture and lighting fixtures, pumps, filters, water conditioners, food, and supplements; and products for equine and livestock, as well as outdoor cushions.

