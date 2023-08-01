Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Raises Stock Position in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Free Report) by 47.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 15,194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 4,857 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust were worth $1,502,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 807.0% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 390 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 237.0% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. 86.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Price Performance

NYSE:FRT opened at $101.52 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $95.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.20. The firm has a market cap of $8.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.65, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.21. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $85.27 and a 52-week high of $115.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 22nd were given a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 21st. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.26%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 92.11%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $93.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $91.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler upgraded Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $111.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $127.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.50.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Profile

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

