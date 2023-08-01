Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Raises Stock Position in Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its stake in Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN – Free Report) by 33.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 81,818 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,676 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Knowles were worth $1,391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KN. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Knowles by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 82,435 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,775,000 after acquiring an additional 11,686 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Knowles by 13.6% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 27,587 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $594,000 after buying an additional 3,297 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Knowles by 57.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 48,592 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,046,000 after buying an additional 17,641 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Knowles by 1.9% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 258,981 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $5,576,000 after buying an additional 4,819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in shares of Knowles by 13.4% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 79,152 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,704,000 after buying an additional 9,357 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on KN shares. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Knowles from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Knowles from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 3rd.

In related news, Director Cheryl L. Shavers sold 12,205 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.61, for a total transaction of $202,725.05. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 50,772 shares in the company, valued at $843,322.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 2.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KN stock opened at $18.27 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.23. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.69 and a beta of 1.42. Knowles Co. has a twelve month low of $11.57 and a twelve month high of $20.25.

Knowles Corporation offers micro-acoustic microphones and balanced armature speakers, audio solutions, high performance capacitors, and radio frequency products for the consumer electronics, medtech, defense, electric vehicle, industrial, and communications markets. It operates through three segments: Precision Devices (PD); Medtech & Specialty Audio (MSA); and Consumer MEMS Microphones (CMM).

