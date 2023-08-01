The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK) Stock Position Increased by Texas Permanent School Fund Corp

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its position in The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK – Free Report) by 32.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 47,649 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,804 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Bancorp were worth $1,327,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in TBBK. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Bancorp by 325.8% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,222 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bancorp by 28.1% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,279 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Bancorp in the second quarter worth approximately $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.48% of the company’s stock.

TBBK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Bancorp from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of Bancorp from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 15th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Bancorp from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.67.

In other Bancorp news, EVP Jennifer F. Terry sold 3,051 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.80, for a total transaction of $100,072.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $715,269.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, EVP Olek Derowe sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.44, for a total value of $100,210.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 75,803 shares in the company, valued at $2,762,261.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Jennifer F. Terry sold 3,051 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.80, for a total transaction of $100,072.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $715,269.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders bought 3,358 shares of company stock valued at $117,448. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TBBK opened at $37.90 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $34.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.11. The stock has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.55 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $21.58 and a one year high of $41.52.

The Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for The Bancorp Bank, National Association that provides banking products and services in the United States. It offers a range of deposit products and services, including checking, savings, medical savings, money market, individual retirement, and commercial accounts; certificates of deposit; and payroll cards.

