The Goldman Sachs Group Downgrades Haitian International (OTCMKTS:HAIIF) to Neutral

Haitian International (OTCMKTS:HAIIF – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Shares of HAIIF opened at $2.36 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.46. Haitian International has a 1-year low of $2.36 and a 1-year high of $2.36.

Haitian International Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in manufacturing and distribution of plastic injection molding machines in Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. It offers plastic machinery under the Haitian and Zhafir names. The company is also involved in the trading of machinery and related accessories; sale of software of plastic injection molding machines; manufacture and sale of intelligence control systems; private vocational skills training institutions; and research and development of emerging energy technologies.

