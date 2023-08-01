The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $57.00.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $39.00 to $46.00 in a report on Sunday, July 16th. TheStreet cut shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th.

Insider Activity at The Liberty SiriusXM Group

In other The Liberty SiriusXM Group news, insider Albert E. Rosenthaler sold 5,882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.79, for a total value of $434,032.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 72,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,360,400.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 12.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of The Liberty SiriusXM Group

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Trading Down 1.9 %

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 1,925.0% during the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 810 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 305.7% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,213 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 199.7% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 890 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Ossiam increased its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 76.8% during the first quarter. Ossiam now owns 1,579 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 44.7% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,576 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.26% of the company’s stock.

LSXMA stock opened at $31.70 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 52-week low of $25.05 and a 52-week high of $45.26. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.33. The firm has a market cap of $10.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 1.13.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. The Liberty SiriusXM Group had a net margin of 13.25% and a return on equity of 6.33%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Liberty SiriusXM Group will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About The Liberty SiriusXM Group

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in the entertainment business in the United States and Canada. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, podcast, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

