The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) Holdings Cut by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank decreased its stake in The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC – Free Report) by 5.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 136,351 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,495 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Macerich were worth $1,445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Macerich during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Macerich during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Macerich by 42.2% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,831 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Macerich by 312.7% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,729 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 3,583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Macerich by 92.4% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 7,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 3,658 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.38% of the company’s stock.

MAC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Macerich in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Macerich from $11.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Macerich from $15.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Macerich from $11.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, 22nd Century Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Macerich in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Macerich presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.25.

MAC stock opened at $12.75 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.15. The Macerich Company has a fifty-two week low of $7.40 and a fifty-two week high of $14.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT). As a leading owner, operator, and developer of high-quality retail real estate in densely populated and attractive U.S. markets, Macerich's portfolio is concentrated in California, the Pacific Northwest, Phoenix/Scottsdale, and the Metro New York to Washington, DC corridor.

