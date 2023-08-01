The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) Short Interest Update

The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,650,000 shares, a decrease of 8.6% from the June 30th total of 2,900,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 454,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.8 days. Currently, 5.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

MIDD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Benchmark upped their price target on Middleby from $175.00 to $180.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Middleby from $165.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Middleby from $170.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Middleby in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $175.43.

MIDD opened at $151.85 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $142.67 and its 200-day moving average is $145.08. Middleby has a one year low of $122.33 and a one year high of $162.02. The company has a market capitalization of $8.13 billion, a PE ratio of 18.36 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 2.08.

Middleby ( NASDAQ:MIDD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The industrial products company reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $967.97 million. Middleby had a net margin of 11.12% and a return on equity of 18.71%. On average, equities analysts predict that Middleby will post 9.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Chapin Sarah Palisi sold 250 shares of Middleby stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.94, for a total value of $35,235.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,022,660.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sarasin & Partners LLP grew its holdings in shares of Middleby by 67.5% in the 1st quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 1,735,092 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $342,403,000 after acquiring an additional 699,205 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in Middleby during the fourth quarter valued at about $409,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Middleby by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,928,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Middleby in the fourth quarter worth approximately $748,000. Finally, Ariel Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Middleby by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 286,789 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,401,000 after acquiring an additional 6,036 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.38% of the company’s stock.

The Middleby Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and services foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment worldwide. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers conveyor, combi, convection, baking, proofing, deck, speed cooking, and hydrovection ovens; ranges, fryers, and rethermalizers; steam cooking, food warming, catering, induction cooking, and countertop cooking equipment; heated cabinets, charbroilers, ventless cooking systems, kitchen ventilation, toasters, griddles, charcoal grills, professional mixers, stainless steel fabrication, custom millwork, professional refrigerators, blast chillers, cold rooms, ice machines, and freezers; soft serve ice cream, coffee and beverage dispensing, home and professional craft brewing equipment; and fry dispensers, bottle filling and canning equipment, and IoT solutions.

