Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) Price Target Increased to $630.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Raymond James from $595.00 to $630.00 in a research note released on Friday, Benzinga reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the medical research company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $662.00 to $698.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $615.00 to $610.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $664.00 to $625.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $710.00 to $640.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $660.00 to $670.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $633.50.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Price Performance

Shares of TMO opened at $548.66 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a 1 year low of $475.77 and a 1 year high of $609.85. The stock has a market cap of $211.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $527.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $549.13.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Announces Dividend

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The medical research company reported $5.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.43 by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $10.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.99 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 18.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.51 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific will post 22.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.26%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.57%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 1,600 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $534.82, for a total transaction of $855,712.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 141,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,586,110.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 1,600 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $534.82, for a total transaction of $855,712.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,330 shares in the company, valued at $75,586,110.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $545.22, for a total value of $5,452,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 141,330 shares in the company, valued at $77,055,942.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Thermo Fisher Scientific

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 5.4% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 218,339 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $113,919,000 after buying an additional 11,162 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 15.3% in the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,569 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,567,000 after buying an additional 606 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 9.4% in the second quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,927 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,049,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.7% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,054,231 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,071,795,000 after purchasing an additional 34,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal Advantage Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 5.4% in the second quarter. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. now owns 8,245 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,302,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. 96.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile



Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the United States and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, clinical next-generation sequencing, bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

Featured Stories

