Transocean (NYSE:RIG) Reaches New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday after BTIG Research raised their price target on the stock from $10.00 to $12.00. BTIG Research currently has a buy rating on the stock. Transocean traded as high as $8.79 and last traded at $8.69, with a volume of 4593415 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.55.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Transocean to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Transocean from $4.00 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Susquehanna upped their target price on Transocean from $6.00 to $6.50 in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Transocean from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $6.50 to $9.50 in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $7.44.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Transocean by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC now owns 100,550 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $639,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Transocean by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 32,525 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 1,775 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Transocean by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,545 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,784 shares during the period. Southern Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Transocean by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Southern Capital Advisors LLC now owns 21,500 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Transocean by 42.1% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,747 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. 68.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.98 and a beta of 2.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.93.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $729.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $732.58 million. Transocean had a negative net margin of 34.53% and a negative return on equity of 6.80%. Transocean’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.10) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Transocean Ltd. will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. It contracts its mobile offshore drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews to drill oil and gas wells. It serves integrated energy companies, government-owned or government-controlled energy companies, and other independent energy companies.

