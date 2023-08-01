TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Stock Position Raised by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Free Report) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,367 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 424 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in TransUnion were worth $1,328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TRU. DnB Asset Management AS grew its position in TransUnion by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 35,397 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,200,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC grew its position in TransUnion by 58.2% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 530 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in TransUnion by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 13,272 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,372,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its position in TransUnion by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,542 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC grew its position in TransUnion by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 37,816 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,146,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TRU opened at $79.69 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $15.40 billion, a PE ratio of 66.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.31. TransUnion has a 52 week low of $50.32 and a 52 week high of $84.37.

TransUnion ( NYSE:TRU Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.03. TransUnion had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 13.59%. The firm had revenue of $968.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $957.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that TransUnion will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.00%.

TRU has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of TransUnion from $86.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of TransUnion from $70.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of TransUnion from $88.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of TransUnion from $67.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of TransUnion from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TransUnion presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.53.

In other TransUnion news, insider Todd C. Skinner sold 18,470 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.49, for a total value of $1,375,830.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,382,608.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Todd C. Skinner sold 18,470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.49, for a total transaction of $1,375,830.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,382,608.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Abhi Dhar sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $280,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 69,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,576,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 36,327 shares of company stock valued at $2,697,335. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

TransUnion operates as a global consumer credit reporting agency that provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytic services to businesses, which uses its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

