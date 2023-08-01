Treasury Metals (TSE:TML) Trading 1.9% Higher

Treasury Metals Inc. (TSE:TML – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 1.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.28 and last traded at C$0.27. 20,860 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 56% from the average session volume of 47,917 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.26.

Treasury Metals Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.08, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$0.26 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.30. The firm has a market cap of C$38.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.66 and a beta of 1.20.

Treasury Metals (TSE:TML – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Treasury Metals Inc. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Treasury Metals Company Profile

Treasury Metals Inc operates as a gold exploration and development company in Canada. The company focuses on its 100%-owned Goliath Gold Complex, which includes the Goliath Project, Goldlund Project, and Miller Project. The company was formerly known as Divine Lake Exploration Inc and changed its name to Treasury Metals Inc in November 2007.

