Trilogy International Partners (OTCMKTS:TLLYF) Trading 94.7% Higher

Trilogy International Partners Inc. (OTCMKTS:TLLYF – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 94.7% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.25 and last traded at $0.25. 1,100 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 54,880 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.13.
The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.20.
Trilogy International Partners Inc does not have significant operations. Previously, it was involved in providing wireless voice and data communications services in New Zealand, Bolivia, and internationally. Trilogy International Partners Inc was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Bellevue, Washington.
