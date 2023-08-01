Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) Shares Sold by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank cut its stake in Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 72,049 shares of the travel company’s stock after selling 4,073 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Tripadvisor were worth $1,431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TRIP. Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tripadvisor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Tripadvisor during the 4th quarter valued at about $162,000. State of Wyoming lifted its holdings in Tripadvisor by 59.4% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 9,069 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 3,378 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in Tripadvisor by 144.6% during the 4th quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 10,986 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 6,495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Tripadvisor by 20.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,352 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 1,418 shares during the last quarter. 70.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Tripadvisor alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on TRIP. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Tripadvisor from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Tripadvisor from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on Tripadvisor in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Tripadvisor from $17.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, B. Riley began coverage on shares of Tripadvisor in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tripadvisor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.67.

Tripadvisor Stock Up 3.0 %

TRIP stock opened at $18.65 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.85. Tripadvisor, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.39 and a twelve month high of $28.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The travel company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $371.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $357.75 million. Tripadvisor had a positive return on equity of 5.30% and a negative net margin of 1.25%. As a group, research analysts predict that Tripadvisor, Inc. will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

Tripadvisor Profile

(Free Report)

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company, primarily engages in the provision of travel guidance products and services worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Tripadvisor Core, Viator, and TheFork. The Tripadvisor Core segment offers travel guidance platforms for travelers to discover, generate, and share authentic user-generated content in the form of ratings and reviews for destinations, points-of-interest, experiences, accommodations, restaurants, and cruises.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tripadvisor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tripadvisor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.