Triple P (OTCMKTS:TPPPF) & Creative Realities (NASDAQ:CREX) Head to Head Survey

Triple P (OTCMKTS:TPPPF) and Creative Realities (NASDAQ:CREX) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, risk and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Triple P and Creative Realities’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Triple P N/A N/A N/A Creative Realities -3.82% -15.69% -6.14%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Triple P and Creative Realities’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Triple P N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Creative Realities $43.35 million 0.63 $1.88 million N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

Creative Realities has higher revenue and earnings than Triple P.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Triple P and Creative Realities, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Triple P 0 0 0 0 N/A Creative Realities 0 0 1 0 3.00

Volatility and Risk

Triple P has a beta of 2.96, suggesting that its share price is 196% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Creative Realities has a beta of 3, suggesting that its share price is 200% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

9.0% of Creative Realities shares are held by institutional investors. 39.0% of Triple P shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 16.9% of Creative Realities shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

About Triple P

Triple P. N.V. provides information and communication technology (ICT) infrastructure solutions. Its services include ICT security, cloud, managed services, managed IP telephony, professional services, business continuity, unified communications, and cloud migration. The company serves care, education, government, and commercial services sectors. Triple P. N.V. was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Nieuwegein, the Netherlands.

About Creative Realities

Creative Realities, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides digital marketing technology and solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers digital merchandising systems and omni-channel customer engagement systems; interactive digital shopping assistants; advisors and kiosks; and other interactive marketing technologies, such as mobile, social media, point-of-sale transactions, beaconing, and Web-based media that enables its customers to engage with their consumers. The company also provides system hardware; professional and implementation services; software design and development; and software licensing, deployment, and maintenance and support services, as well as media management and distribution software platforms and networks; device and product management; and customized software service layers, systems, experiences, workflows, and integrated solutions. The company sells its solutions to the automotive, apparel and accessories, banking, baby/children, beauty, CPG, department stores, digital out-of-home, electronics, fashion, fitness, foodservice/quick service restaurant, financial services, gaming, luxury, mass merchants, mobile operators, and pharmacy retail industries. Creative Realities, Inc. is headquartered in Louisville, Kentucky.

