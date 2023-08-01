Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) Shares Purchased by Texas Permanent School Fund Corp

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP – Free Report) by 33.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 31,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,894 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Trupanion were worth $1,352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Trupanion by 33.8% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Trupanion by 29.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,626,000 after purchasing an additional 4,161 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Trupanion by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 34,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,100,000 after purchasing an additional 3,038 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Trupanion by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Trupanion by 61.3% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 19,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,775,000 after buying an additional 7,354 shares during the period.

Several research analysts have issued reports on TRUP shares. Bank of America downgraded shares of Trupanion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Sunday, May 7th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Trupanion from $44.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Lake Street Capital lowered their target price on Trupanion from $75.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Trupanion from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Trupanion in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Trupanion has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.78.

In related news, CEO Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of Trupanion stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.30, for a total value of $101,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 829,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,976,457.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 5.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TRUP opened at $30.85 on Tuesday. Trupanion, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.45 and a 12 month high of $82.49. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.84 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.48.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $256.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $251.88 million. Trupanion had a negative net margin of 6.34% and a negative return on equity of 19.86%. On average, research analysts forecast that Trupanion, Inc. will post -1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on a monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Australia. The company operates in two segments, Subscription Business and Other Business. It serves pet owners and veterinarians.

