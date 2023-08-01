Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) Shares Purchased by Texas Permanent School Fund Corp

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its stake in Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP – Free Report) by 33.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 31,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,894 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Trupanion were worth $1,352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TRUP. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in Trupanion by 95.6% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Trupanion by 235.7% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Trupanion by 45.2% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Trupanion by 35.1% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Trupanion by 5,551.8% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 3,109 shares in the last quarter.

TRUP stock opened at $30.85 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Trupanion, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.45 and a fifty-two week high of $82.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.32 and a 200-day moving average of $38.48.

Trupanion ( NASDAQ:TRUP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.32). Trupanion had a negative return on equity of 19.86% and a negative net margin of 6.34%. The business had revenue of $256.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $251.88 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Trupanion, Inc. will post -1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of Trupanion stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.30, for a total value of $101,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 829,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,976,457.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 5.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on TRUP shares. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Trupanion from $44.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Lake Street Capital reduced their price target on shares of Trupanion from $75.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Trupanion from $51.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Trupanion from $45.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Finally, Bank of America cut Trupanion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $32.00 in a report on Sunday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.78.

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on a monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Australia. The company operates in two segments, Subscription Business and Other Business. It serves pet owners and veterinarians.

