TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC) Shares Bought by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC – Free Report) by 423.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 237,612 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 192,226 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in TTEC were worth $8,846,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TTEC. Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of TTEC by 31.2% during the 1st quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,150,785 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,844,000 after purchasing an additional 273,858 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in TTEC in the 4th quarter valued at about $7,381,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in TTEC by 29.2% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 593,144 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,175,000 after purchasing an additional 134,125 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in TTEC by 32.9% in the fourth quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 531,763 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $23,467,000 after acquiring an additional 131,719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of TTEC by 159.8% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 166,531 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,349,000 after purchasing an additional 102,434 shares during the period. 36.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TTEC Stock Performance

TTEC opened at $34.44 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 18.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.29. TTEC Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.77 and a fifty-two week high of $77.11.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TTEC ( NASDAQ:TTEC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $633.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $598.51 million. TTEC had a return on equity of 25.82% and a net margin of 3.56%. As a group, equities analysts predict that TTEC Holdings, Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TTEC. Bank of America lowered their target price on TTEC from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on TTEC in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Insider Activity

In other TTEC news, Director Marc Holtzman acquired 7,960 shares of TTEC stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $31.40 per share, with a total value of $249,944.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 33,229 shares in the company, valued at $1,043,390.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 59.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TTEC Profile

TTEC Holdings, Inc, a customer experience technology and services company, that designs, builds, orchestrates, and delivers digitally enabled customer experiences designed for various brands. It operates in two segments, TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage. The TTEC Digital segments designs, builds, and operates robust digital experiences for clients and their customers through the contextual integration and orchestration of customer relationship management, data, analytics, customer experience as a service technology, and intelligent automation to ensure customer experience (CX) outcomes.

