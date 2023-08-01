TV Asahi (OTCMKTS:TVAHF) Trading 7.5% Higher

TV Asahi Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:TVAHF – Get Free Report) shares traded up 7.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $12.86 and last traded at $12.86. 1 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 236 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.96.

TV Asahi Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.32.

TV Asahi Company Profile

TV Asahi Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in television (TV) broadcasting business in Japan and internationally. The company operates through TV Broadcasting Business, Internet Business, Shopping Business, and Other Businesses. It engages in the time sales, spot sales, program sales, BS/CS, and other sales activities; special programs and sports broadcast activities; and other businesses include internet-related businesses, TV shopping programs, and special events.

