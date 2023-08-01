Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) Shares Bought by Texas Permanent School Fund Corp

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its stake in Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT – Free Report) by 33.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,802 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,215 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Ultra Clean were worth $1,353,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ultra Clean in the 4th quarter worth $24,544,000. Divisar Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ultra Clean by 58.2% in the first quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC now owns 760,554 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,240,000 after buying an additional 279,737 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Ultra Clean by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,301,761 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $76,303,000 after acquiring an additional 195,177 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ultra Clean by 160.4% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 263,561 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,737,000 after purchasing an additional 162,359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Ultra Clean by 61.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 239,081 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,134,000 after purchasing an additional 91,007 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UCTT stock opened at $38.10 on Tuesday. Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.32 and a fifty-two week high of $40.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $36.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.23. The stock has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.89 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

In other news, insider Bill Bentinck sold 9,784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.19, for a total transaction of $354,082.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,837,547.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, insider Bill Bentinck sold 9,784 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.19, for a total transaction of $354,082.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,775 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,837,547.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Emily M. Liggett sold 3,701 shares of Ultra Clean stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.48, for a total transaction of $120,208.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 37,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,209,100.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 13,661 shares of company stock worth $480,645. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

UCTT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Ultra Clean from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ultra Clean in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Ultra Clean from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday. TD Cowen raised their price target on Ultra Clean from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Ultra Clean in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.67.

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc develops and supplies critical subsystems, components and parts, and ultra-high purity cleaning and analytical services for the semiconductor industry in the United States and internationally. The company provides ultra-clean valves, high purity connectors, industrial process connectors and valves, pneumatic actuators, manifolds and safety solutions, hoses, pressure gauges, and gas line and component heaters; chemical delivery modules that deliver gases and reactive chemicals in a liquid or gaseous form from a centralized subsystem to the reaction chamber; and gas delivery systems, such as weldments, filters, mass flow controllers, regulators, pressure transducers and valves, component heaters, and an integrated electronic and/or pneumatic control system.

