UMH Properties (UMH) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 8th. Analysts expect UMH Properties to post earnings of $0.20 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

UMH Properties Stock Up 2.9 %

Shares of UMH opened at $16.66 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 5.49 and a current ratio of 5.49. UMH Properties has a one year low of $13.73 and a one year high of $21.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.86, a PEG ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.99.

UMH Properties Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. UMH Properties’s payout ratio is -122.39%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Activity

Several brokerages recently commented on UMH. Wolfe Research cut UMH Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. StockNews.com cut UMH Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.80.

In other news, Director Kiernan Conway sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.34, for a total value of $38,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,547.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have acquired a total of 1,056 shares of company stock valued at $16,999 in the last quarter. Insiders own 9.09% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On UMH Properties

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in UMH Properties by 54.9% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 856 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in UMH Properties during the 1st quarter worth about $58,000. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in UMH Properties by 1,600.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its position in UMH Properties by 344.6% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 5,713 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 4,428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in UMH Properties in the 4th quarter valued at about $182,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.37% of the company’s stock.

UMH Properties Company Profile

UMH Properties, Inc, which was organized in 1968, is a public equity REIT that owns and operates 135 manufactured home communities containing approximately 25,700 developed homesites. These communities are located in New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana, Maryland, Michigan, Alabama, South Carolina and Georgia.

Further Reading

