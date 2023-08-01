Uniphar (LON:UPR) Shares Down 1.5%

Uniphar plc (LON:UPR – Get Free Report) dropped 1.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 252.48 ($3.24) and last traded at GBX 255 ($3.27). Approximately 21,903 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 18% from the average daily volume of 18,634 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 259 ($3.33).

Uniphar Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 271.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 277.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.55. The company has a market cap of £696.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,821.43 and a beta of 0.67.

About Uniphar

Uniphar plc operates as a diversified healthcare services company in the Republic of Ireland, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three divisions: Commercial & Clinical, Product Access, and Supply Chain & Retail. The Commercial & Clinical division offers outsourced sales, marketing, and multichannel account management services to pharmaco-medical manufacturers; and distribution and support services to medical device manufacturers.

