Unitil Co. (NYSE:UTL) Shares Sold by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Unitil Co. (NYSE:UTL – Free Report) by 8.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,565 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 435 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Unitil were worth $260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UTL. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA acquired a new position in Unitil in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in Unitil in the first quarter worth $69,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Unitil by 75.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,384 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in Unitil by 239.5% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,302 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,624 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Unitil by 275.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,273 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,667 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Unitil alerts:

Unitil Stock Performance

Shares of UTL opened at $51.90 on Tuesday. Unitil Co. has a 1 year low of $44.67 and a 1 year high of $60.59. The company has a market cap of $835.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $52.45 and a 200-day moving average of $54.19.

Unitil Announces Dividend

Unitil ( NYSE:UTL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.06. Unitil had a net margin of 7.45% and a return on equity of 9.38%. The business had revenue of $220.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.00 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Unitil Co. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 28th. Investors of record on Monday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.405 per share. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 11th. Unitil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.91%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Unitil in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

About Unitil

(Free Report)

Unitil Corporation, a public utility holding company, engages in the distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through two segments, Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations. The company distributes electricity in the southeastern seacoast and state capital regions of New Hampshire, and the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts; and distributes natural gas in southeastern New Hampshire and portions of southern and central Maine, including the city of Portland and the Lewiston-Auburn area, as well as electricity and natural gas in the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UTL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unitil Co. (NYSE:UTL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Unitil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unitil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.