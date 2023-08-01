UroGen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday after LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised their price target on the stock from $47.00 to $52.00. Approximately 914,049 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 202% from the previous session’s volume of 302,234 shares.The stock last traded at $22.24 and had previously closed at $22.61.
Separately, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on UroGen Pharma from $22.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On UroGen Pharma
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in UroGen Pharma by 16,400.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 54,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 54,284 shares during the period. Bender Robert & Associates bought a new stake in shares of UroGen Pharma during the 1st quarter worth approximately $321,000. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of UroGen Pharma by 37.5% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 270,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,502,000 after acquiring an additional 73,808 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of UroGen Pharma during the 4th quarter worth approximately $93,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of UroGen Pharma during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. 55.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
UroGen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($1.30) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.39) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $17.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.55 million. Research analysts anticipate that UroGen Pharma Ltd. will post -4.42 EPS for the current year.
About UroGen Pharma
UroGen Pharma Ltd., a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization novel solutions for specialty cancers and urothelial diseases. It offers RTGel, a polymeric biocompatible and reverse thermal gelation hydrogel to improve therapeutic profiles of existing drugs; and Jelmyto for pyelocalyceal solution.
