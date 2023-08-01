Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $40.40.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of Valvoline from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Valvoline in a research note on Monday, June 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Valvoline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Valvoline from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Valvoline in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Heidi J. Matheys sold 2,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.64, for a total value of $98,377.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 37,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,435,823.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Valvoline

Valvoline Stock Down 0.8 %

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VVV. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Valvoline by 109.6% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 918 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Valvoline by 54.9% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 931 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. First Manhattan CO. LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Valvoline during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Valvoline during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Valvoline during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. 93.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:VVV opened at $37.97 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 3.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Valvoline has a 12 month low of $24.40 and a 12 month high of $39.67. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $37.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.02. The company has a market cap of $6.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.33.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The basic materials company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.01. Valvoline had a net margin of 79.50% and a return on equity of 50.51%. The firm had revenue of $344.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $347.12 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Valvoline will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Valvoline Company Profile

Valvoline Inc provides automotive services through retail stores in the United States and Canada. It offers cabin air filter, battery replacement, and tire rotation services for various vehicles. As of September 30, 2022, it operated 1,700 system-wide service center stores. The company was founded in 1866 and is headquartered in Lexington, Kentucky.

