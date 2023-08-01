Vanguard US Multifactor ETF (BATS:VFMF) Trading 0.4% Higher

Vanguard US Multifactor ETF (BATS:VFMF – Get Free Report) shares traded up 0.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $109.00 and last traded at $108.88. 4,571 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $108.41.

Vanguard US Multifactor ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $102.29 and its 200 day moving average is $100.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $191.63 million, a PE ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 1.04.

Institutional Trading of Vanguard US Multifactor ETF

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Opus Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard US Multifactor ETF by 5.9% in the first quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC now owns 90,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,009,000 after buying an additional 5,033 shares during the last quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard US Multifactor ETF by 315.0% in the fourth quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 830 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard US Multifactor ETF in the fourth quarter worth $1,413,000. Cassia Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard US Multifactor ETF by 18.9% in the first quarter. Cassia Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard US Multifactor ETF in the first quarter worth $3,113,000.

Vanguard US Multifactor ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard U.S. Multifactor ETF (VFMF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Diversified Multi-Factor index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in US equities exhibiting value, momentum, quality and low volatility factors. VFMF was launched on Feb 13, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

