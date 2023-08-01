Victory Capital Management Inc. Acquires 121,988 Shares of Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA – Free Report) by 964.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 134,636 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 121,988 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Papa John’s International were worth $10,088,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PZZA. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Papa John’s International in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Papa John’s International by 1,752.6% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 352 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Papa John’s International in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. State of Wyoming boosted its stake in Papa John’s International by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 807 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Papa John’s International by 83.3% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter.

PZZA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Papa John’s International from $92.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Papa John’s International from $96.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. OTR Global raised Papa John’s International to a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Papa John’s International in a research note on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Papa John’s International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.00.

Papa John’s International stock opened at $82.70 on Tuesday. Papa John’s International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.74 and a 52 week high of $97.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $74.78 and a 200-day moving average of $79.17.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.02. Papa John’s International had a negative return on equity of 30.45% and a net margin of 3.82%. The business had revenue of $527.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $534.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. Papa John’s International’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Papa John’s International, Inc. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

