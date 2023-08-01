Victory Capital Management Inc. Acquires 356,707 Shares of Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Free Report) by 339.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 461,727 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 356,707 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Modine Manufacturing were worth $10,643,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Modine Manufacturing by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,066,537 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $36,639,000 after purchasing an additional 144,771 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,739,861 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $74,275,000 after acquiring an additional 125,376 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its holdings in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 3,250,247 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $29,285,000 after buying an additional 171,848 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,008,316 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $27,105,000 after acquiring an additional 126,779 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Modine Manufacturing by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,264,193 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $11,390,000 after acquiring an additional 5,366 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Modine Manufacturing alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Modine Manufacturing

In other news, CFO Michael B. Lucareli sold 15,255 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.13, for a total transaction of $459,633.15. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 299,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,027,068.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Modine Manufacturing news, Director Larry Oscar Moore sold 17,742 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.58, for a total transaction of $560,292.36. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,824,471.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael B. Lucareli sold 15,255 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.13, for a total value of $459,633.15. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 299,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,027,068.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Modine Manufacturing Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MOD opened at $37.57 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $32.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 13.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.26. Modine Manufacturing has a 1 year low of $12.85 and a 1 year high of $38.08.

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The auto parts company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $618.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $583.70 million. Modine Manufacturing had a return on equity of 20.75% and a net margin of 6.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Modine Manufacturing will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. B. Riley upped their target price on Modine Manufacturing from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on Modine Manufacturing in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Modine Manufacturing from $38.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, CJS Securities started coverage on shares of Modine Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

Modine Manufacturing Profile

(Free Report)

Modine Manufacturing Company provides engineered heat transfer systems and heat transfer components for use in on- and off-highway original equipment manufacturer (OEM) vehicular applications. It operates through Climate Solutions and Performance Technologies segments. The company offers gas-fired, hydronic, electric, and oil-fired unit heaters; indoor and outdoor duct furnaces; infrared units; perimeter heating products, such as commercial fin-tube radiation, cabinet unit heaters, and convectors; roof-mounted direct- and indirect-fired makeup air units; unit ventilators; single packaged vertical units; precision air conditioning units for data center applications; air handler units; fan walls; chillers; ceiling cassettes; hybrid fan coils; and condensers and condensing units.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Modine Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Modine Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.