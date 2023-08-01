Victory Capital Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Free Report) by 85.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 111,862 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,526 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Lantheus were worth $9,235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lantheus during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in Lantheus by 35.7% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 445 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in Lantheus during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Globeflex Capital L P increased its position in Lantheus by 10,600.0% during the fourth quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 1,070 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new stake in Lantheus during the fourth quarter worth about $80,000. 99.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on LNTH shares. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Lantheus from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Lantheus from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Lantheus from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. SVB Securities lifted their price target on shares of Lantheus from $120.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lantheus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.83.

In related news, insider Daniel Niedzwiecki sold 6,113 shares of Lantheus stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.82, for a total value of $604,086.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 72,058 shares in the company, valued at $7,120,771.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, insider Daniel Niedzwiecki sold 6,113 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.82, for a total transaction of $604,086.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 72,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,120,771.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CAO Andrea Sabens sold 1,752 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.87, for a total transaction of $159,204.24. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 59,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,431,027.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 19,750 shares of company stock worth $1,942,040 over the last 90 days. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ LNTH opened at $86.49 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 2.65. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $47.46 and a one year high of $100.85.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.16. Lantheus had a negative net margin of 1.72% and a positive return on equity of 58.60%. The company had revenue of $300.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $280.65 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Lantheus Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic imaging and nuclear medicine products. The firm develops products that help healthcare professionals in patient management and outcomes and assists clinicians with the detection of cardiovascular disease. It operates through the U.S. and International geographical segments.

