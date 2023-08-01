Victory Capital Management Inc. Buys 20,350 Shares of Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT – Free Report) by 35.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 77,627 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 20,350 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics were worth $10,699,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 189.1% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,784 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 3,783 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $185,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $421,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 6.6% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,541 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 12.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 179,294 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $14,007,000 after acquiring an additional 19,660 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.59% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on SRPT. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Sarepta Therapeutics from $197.00 to $218.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on Sarepta Therapeutics from $165.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Sarepta Therapeutics from $204.00 to $161.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $183.00 price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Sarepta Therapeutics from $151.00 to $141.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sarepta Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.81.

Shares of SRPT opened at $108.39 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $10.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.54 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 4.63, a quick ratio of 4.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $118.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $126.67. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $90.40 and a 12 month high of $159.89.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.97) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.46) by $0.49. The business had revenue of $253.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.47 million. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 114.30% and a negative return on equity of 128.64%. Sarepta Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.20) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. will post -10.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapies, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. It offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (duchenne) in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping; and AMONDYS 45 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene.

